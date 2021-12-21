RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Short Interest Up 20.9% in November

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the November 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 520,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

RNR opened at $165.48 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. RenaissanceRe has a 12 month low of $137.66 and a 12 month high of $175.12.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($8.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($9.38) by $0.40. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.64) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -56.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RNR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $163.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.38.

In other news, CAO James Christopher Fraser purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $145.18 per share, for a total transaction of $217,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Odonnell acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $144.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,162,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 23,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,365,065. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNR. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth $4,280,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,174,000. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 290,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,444,000 after purchasing an additional 8,378 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 19,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 24,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,656,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

