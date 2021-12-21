Render Token (RNDR) Trading Up 15.4% Over Last 7 Days

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. One Render Token coin can now be purchased for $4.61 or 0.00009438 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Render Token has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar. Render Token has a total market capitalization of $866.61 million and $25.39 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004742 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00039543 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006732 BTC.

Render Token Coin Profile

Render Token (CRYPTO:RNDR) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 523,734,413 coins and its circulating supply is 188,110,506 coins. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com . Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Render Token

