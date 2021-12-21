Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Hayward Holdings, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:HAYW)

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hayward in a research note issued on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.21. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hayward’s FY2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Hayward had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The company had revenue of $350.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.36 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HAYW. Bank of America assumed coverage on Hayward in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hayward has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

Shares of HAYW stock opened at $22.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Hayward has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAYW. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hayward in the second quarter worth $6,421,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hayward by 14.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,878,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,911,000 after acquiring an additional 477,810 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Hayward in the second quarter worth $4,947,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Hayward by 3.8% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 129,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Hayward in the second quarter worth $570,000. 53.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 13,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $380,759.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur L. Soucy sold 5,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $126,932.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 662,469 shares of company stock worth $15,589,731 over the last three months.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

