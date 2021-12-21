Reviewing Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) and Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC)

Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) and Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Corvus Gold has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hycroft Mining has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Corvus Gold and Hycroft Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corvus Gold N/A -71.79% -68.52% Hycroft Mining -54.92% N/A -30.26%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Corvus Gold and Hycroft Mining’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corvus Gold N/A N/A -$8.21 million N/A N/A Hycroft Mining $47.04 million 0.91 -$132.67 million N/A N/A

Corvus Gold has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hycroft Mining.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Corvus Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.8% of Hycroft Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Corvus Gold shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Hycroft Mining shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Corvus Gold and Hycroft Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corvus Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Hycroft Mining 0 1 0 0 2.00

About Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold, Inc. mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

