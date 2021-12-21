Reviewing Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) & QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) and Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

Get QIAGEN alerts:

This table compares QIAGEN and Repligen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QIAGEN 26.61% 20.71% 10.20% Repligen 20.06% 9.81% 7.77%

This table compares QIAGEN and Repligen’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QIAGEN $1.87 billion 6.79 $359.19 million $2.56 21.75 Repligen $366.26 million 40.71 $59.93 million $2.10 128.43

QIAGEN has higher revenue and earnings than Repligen. QIAGEN is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Repligen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

QIAGEN has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repligen has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.0% of QIAGEN shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.5% of Repligen shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of QIAGEN shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Repligen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for QIAGEN and Repligen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QIAGEN 0 6 5 0 2.45 Repligen 0 0 7 0 3.00

QIAGEN presently has a consensus price target of $53.71, suggesting a potential downside of 3.53%. Repligen has a consensus price target of $316.86, suggesting a potential upside of 17.49%. Given Repligen’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Repligen is more favorable than QIAGEN.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis. Its bioinformatics software and knowledge bases interpret data to report relevant, actionable insights. The firm automation solutions tie these together in seamless and cost-effective workflows. QIAGEN provides solutions to Molecular Diagnostics (human healthcare) and Life Sciences (academia, pharma R&D, and industrial applications, primarily forensics). The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs. The Filtration products offer a number of advantages to manufacturers of biologic drugs at volumes that span from pilot studies to clinical and commercial-scale production. The OEM products are represented by Protein A affinity ligands, which are a critical component of Protein A chromatography resins used in downstream purification and cell culture growth factor products. The company was founded by Alexander G. Rich and Paul R. Schimmel in May 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.