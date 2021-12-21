Reviewing Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) & SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC)

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) and SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sonendo and SmileDirectClub, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonendo 0 0 4 0 3.00 SmileDirectClub 6 5 1 0 1.58

Sonendo currently has a consensus price target of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 184.26%. SmileDirectClub has a consensus price target of $6.27, indicating a potential upside of 145.03%. Given Sonendo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sonendo is more favorable than SmileDirectClub.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.8% of SmileDirectClub shares are owned by institutional investors. 66.0% of SmileDirectClub shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sonendo and SmileDirectClub’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonendo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SmileDirectClub $656.78 million 1.51 -$78.37 million ($0.71) -3.61

Sonendo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SmileDirectClub.

Profitability

This table compares Sonendo and SmileDirectClub’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonendo N/A N/A N/A SmileDirectClub -11.91% -45.13% -3.65%

Summary

Sonendo beats SmileDirectClub on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sonendo Company Profile

Sonendo Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on saving teeth from tooth decay. It developed the GentleWave(R) System an innovative technology platform designed to treat tooth decay by cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure. Sonendo Inc. is based in LAGUNA HILLS, Calif.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc. operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria. It offers aligners, impression and whitening kits, whitening gels, and retainers; and toothbrushes, toothpastes, water flossers, SmileSpa, and various ancillary oral care products. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

