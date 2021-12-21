RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $14.30

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €14.30 ($16.07) and last traded at €14.30 ($16.07), with a volume of 1932 shares. The stock had previously closed at €14.70 ($16.52).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €15.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of €15.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.41. The stock has a market cap of $957.22 million and a P/E ratio of 60.74.

About RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK)

RHÃ-N-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, builds, acquires, and operates primarily acute-care hospitals in Germany. Its hospitals offer treatment services, including rehabilitation of cardiovascular patients, hand surgery, neurological, psychosomatic, addiction therapy facilities, ophthalmology, trauma surgery, dentistry, thoracic, pulmonary, vascular, tumors, neurological conditions, and treatment of spinal column, joints, and heart diseases.

