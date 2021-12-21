RiverFront Investment Group LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 591,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742,158 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises 1.0% of RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $30,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFV. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 49.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 21,897 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 36,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 24.3% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 35,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 6,875 shares during the last quarter.

EFV stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.04. 4,328,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.74. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

