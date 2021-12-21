RiverFront Investment Group LLC Sells 272,208 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 53.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 272,208 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 2.9% of RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $86,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 102.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 400,626 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.1% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,496,000. Institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $380.74. 674,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,150,100. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $297.45 and a one year high of $408.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $388.18 and a 200 day moving average of $371.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.491 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

