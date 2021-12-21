RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Gap Up to $3.55

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.55, but opened at $3.76. RLX Technology shares last traded at $3.63, with a volume of 15,123 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RLX shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of RLX Technology in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of RLX Technology from $15.10 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.58 and its 200-day moving average is $6.00. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion and a PE ratio of 25.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP grew its holdings in RLX Technology by 31.8% in the second quarter. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP now owns 817,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 197,439 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in RLX Technology by 1,819.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,534,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298,465 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in RLX Technology by 79.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,744,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,475 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in RLX Technology by 95.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 444,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 217,806 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RLX Technology by 21.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 428,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 75,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

RLX Technology Company Profile (NYSE:RLX)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

