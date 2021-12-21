RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Gap Up to $3.55

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.55, but opened at $3.76. RLX Technology shares last traded at $3.63, with a volume of 15,123 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on RLX shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of RLX Technology in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of RLX Technology from $15.10 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th.
The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.58 and its 200-day moving average is $6.00. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion and a PE ratio of 25.36.
RLX Technology Company Profile (NYSE:RLX)
RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.
