Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) Senior Officer Michael Walton Purchases 45,000 Shares

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) Senior Officer Michael Walton purchased 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.61 per share, with a total value of C$252,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 96,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$539,154.66.

Shares of TSE RSI opened at C$6.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.16. Rogers Sugar Inc. has a 12 month low of C$5.15 and a 12 month high of C$6.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$623.16 million and a P/E ratio of 13.60.

Get Rogers Sugar alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.45%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

About Rogers Sugar

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Sugar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Sugar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.