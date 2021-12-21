Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Shares Down 8.1%

Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) shares were down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.42 and last traded at $12.42. Approximately 8,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 871,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.52.

Several analysts have issued reports on ROIV shares. Cowen started coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Truist started coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.57.

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.