Rooshine (OTCMKTS:RSAU) and Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Head to Head Comparison

Rooshine (OTCMKTS:RSAU) and Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rooshine and Robert Half International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rooshine N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Robert Half International $5.11 billion 2.31 $306.28 million $4.68 22.66

Robert Half International has higher revenue and earnings than Rooshine.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Rooshine and Robert Half International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rooshine 0 0 0 0 N/A Robert Half International 2 2 3 0 2.14

Robert Half International has a consensus target price of $101.17, indicating a potential downside of 4.59%. Given Robert Half International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Robert Half International is more favorable than Rooshine.

Profitability

This table compares Rooshine and Robert Half International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rooshine N/A N/A N/A Robert Half International 8.76% 42.19% 19.46%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.4% of Robert Half International shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Robert Half International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Rooshine has a beta of -1.23, meaning that its share price is 223% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Robert Half International has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Robert Half International beats Rooshine on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rooshine Company Profile

Rooshine, Inc. engages in importing, distribution and sale of alcoholic spirits. Its products include whiskey, dark and spiced rum, bourbon, and vodka. The company was founded by Larry R. Curran on April 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Ormond Beach, FL.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc. engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields. The Permanent Placement Staffing segment provides full-time personnel in the accounting, finance, administrative & office and information technology fields. The Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services segment comprises business and technology risk consulting and internal audit services. The company was founded by Robert Half in 1948 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

