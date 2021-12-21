Rope Trading Down 12.5% Over Last Week ($ROPE)

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 21st. During the last seven days, Rope has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. One Rope coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.82 or 0.00009806 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rope has a total market capitalization of $134,974.83 and $834.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00051841 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,005.90 or 0.08148794 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,133.16 or 0.99946485 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.43 or 0.00072064 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00047360 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002632 BTC.

About Rope

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Rope’s official Twitter account is @dontbuyrope and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rope is rope.lol

Rope Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rope should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rope using one of the exchanges listed above.

