Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 6,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $467.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $478.40 and its 200-day moving average is $474.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.23 billion, a PE ratio of 44.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $365.23 and a 12-month high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.35%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total transaction of $234,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $2,159,185 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ROP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.15.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.