SafeCoin (SAFE) Reaches Market Cap of $18.04 Million

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 32.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 21st. SafeCoin has a market cap of $18.04 million and $42,285.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001339 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SafeCoin has traded up 20.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,846.00 or 0.98510923 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00046879 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.05 or 0.00269829 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004724 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $192.47 or 0.00396284 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.60 or 0.00145363 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008483 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00008776 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001933 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

