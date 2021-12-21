Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Acquires 3,650 Shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COOLU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COOLU) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $481,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 120,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000.

COOLU opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.04. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $10.95.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

