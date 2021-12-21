Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $244,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.6% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 9,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 201,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,907,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,092,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,332,000 after purchasing an additional 222,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.6% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KO stock opened at $57.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.51 and a 200-day moving average of $55.44. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $48.11 and a 12-month high of $58.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $248.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.68.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 82.35%.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 12,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $691,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,282 shares of company stock valued at $5,319,662. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

