Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $620,000 Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 985 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in AbbVie by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,379,000 after buying an additional 19,286 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,115,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,261,000 after buying an additional 525,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $275,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 284,904 shares of company stock worth $34,618,143 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $130.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $231.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.55 and a 52-week high of $133.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.90.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

Several research firms have commented on ABBV. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.29.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.