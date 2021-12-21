Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,193 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,036,444,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 10.4% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 504,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $88,637,000 after buying an additional 47,313 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 34,082 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 4,939.7% in the 3rd quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 88,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 86,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.93.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $146.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.59 and its 200 day moving average is $171.61. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $142.04 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

