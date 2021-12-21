Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Purchases 1,193 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,970 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Argus lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.71.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $108.09 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $95.92 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $126.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.69 and a 200-day moving average of $114.54.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.