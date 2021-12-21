Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Takes Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,368,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,315,000 after buying an additional 79,489 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after buying an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in CBRE Group by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in CBRE Group by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 249,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,347,000 after purchasing an additional 29,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE stock opened at $98.95 on Tuesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.74 and a 52 week high of $107.96. The company has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.20. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $488,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $1,097,255.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

