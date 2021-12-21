Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Takes Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,368,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,315,000 after buying an additional 79,489 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after buying an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in CBRE Group by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in CBRE Group by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 249,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,347,000 after purchasing an additional 29,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CBRE stock opened at $98.95 on Tuesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.74 and a 52 week high of $107.96. The company has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $488,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $1,097,255.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
CBRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.
About CBRE Group
CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.
