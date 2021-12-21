Sage Private Wealth Group LLC Buys New Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 87.0% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 60.7% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CAT opened at $197.82 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $175.11 and a one year high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $107.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $201.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.12.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. Cowen began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.00.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

