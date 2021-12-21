Sage Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases Shares of 63 Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 66.7% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 185.0% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 33.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 84 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $469.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $478.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $474.63. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $365.23 and a fifty-two week high of $505.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.35%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total value of $234,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,185 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $510.15.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Further Reading: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.