Saito 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.98 Million (SAITO)

Saito (CURRENCY:SAITO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. In the last week, Saito has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. One Saito coin can currently be bought for $0.0361 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges. Saito has a market capitalization of $38.47 million and approximately $2.98 million worth of Saito was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00051214 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,927.86 or 0.08375117 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,896.09 or 0.99993403 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.68 or 0.00073942 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00046479 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Saito Coin Profile

Saito’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,065,408,547 coins. Saito’s official Twitter account is @SaitoOfficial

Saito Coin Trading

