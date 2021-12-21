Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) Short Interest Down 19.1% in November

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 683,700 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the November 15th total of 845,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, insider David P. Santrella sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher J. Henderson sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $35,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,100 shares of company stock valued at $486,793 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Salem Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Salem Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Salem Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Salem Media Group by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 12,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Salem Media Group stock opened at $2.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.30 million, a P/E ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Salem Media Group has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $6.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.34.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $65.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.00 million. Salem Media Group had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 14.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that Salem Media Group will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SALM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Salem Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Salem Media Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which includes national and local programming content.

