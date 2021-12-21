SALT (SALT) Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. SALT has a market cap of $9.98 million and approximately $30,125.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SALT coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000256 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SALT has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004786 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00039212 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006662 BTC.

About SALT

SALT (SALT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 coins. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com . The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT is a membership based lending and borrowing network that allows users to leverage their blockchain assets to secure cash loans. The SALT Secured Automated Lending Technology is a protocol and asset agnostic architecture designed to adapt to the constantly growing class of blockchain assets. The SALT Platform is automated and cryptographically secure. SALT is a lending platform specifically designed for blockchain assets; operating as a second layer protocol which sits atop any public or permissioned blockchain, allowing the underlying asset to be used as collateral for access to credit. “

