Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have weighed in on SDVKY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Sandvik AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sandvik AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Sandvik AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SDVKY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sandvik AB (publ) in the third quarter worth $52,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in the second quarter worth $444,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) during the third quarter valued at $3,428,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,844,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,301,000 after purchasing an additional 59,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,911,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,019 shares in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SDVKY opened at $26.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Sandvik AB has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $29.04.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sandvik AB will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

