Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) Stock Price Up 9.8%

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC)’s stock price rose 9.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.61 and last traded at $9.56. Approximately 886 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 515,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.71.

STRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sarcos Technology and Robotics in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Sarcos Technology and Robotics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sarcos Technology and Robotics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Get Sarcos Technology and Robotics alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.37. The company has a quick ratio of 51.07, a current ratio of 51.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. General Electric Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the third quarter worth approximately $45,180,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the 3rd quarter valued at $482,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the third quarter worth $10,050,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the third quarter worth $773,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the third quarter worth $369,000.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Company Profile (NASDAQ:STRC)

Sarcos Robotics is involved in the development of robotic systems. The company’s mobile robotic systems, including the Guardian(R) S, Guardian(R) GT, Guardian(R) XO(R), and Guardian(R) XT(TM). Sarcos Robotics, formerly known as Rotor Acquisition Corp., is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Read More: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Sarcos Technology and Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarcos Technology and Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.