Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the November 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Save Foods stock opened at $4.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.30. Save Foods has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $30.10.

Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter. Save Foods had a negative return on equity of 103.14% and a negative net margin of 734.41%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Save Foods in the second quarter worth about $792,000. Noked Capital LTD purchased a new position in shares of Save Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $598,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Save Foods by 295.5% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Save Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $996,000. 14.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Save Foods

Save Foods, Inc engages in the research and development of green solutions for extending storability and shelf life of vegetables and fruits. The company was founded by Nimrod Ben-Yehuda on April 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

