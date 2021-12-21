Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ:SCHL opened at $38.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.62. Scholastic has a 1-year low of $22.92 and a 1-year high of $40.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 0.83.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 23rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter. Scholastic had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $259.80 million during the quarter.

In other Scholastic news, CAO Paul Hukkanen sold 1,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $46,003.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Scholastic by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Scholastic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Scholastic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Scholastic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution; Education; and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

