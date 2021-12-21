Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Acquired by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for 8.6% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $13,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 105,997,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699,231 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,676,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,367,000 after purchasing an additional 738,520 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 704.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 414,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,809,000 after purchasing an additional 363,362 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $11,950,000. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $11,812,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $31.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.28. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $28.37 and a 1-year high of $34.94.

