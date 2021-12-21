Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Purchased by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 71,962,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,179 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 57,919,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279,454 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,548,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,892,000 after buying an additional 1,747,054 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,294,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,123,000 after buying an additional 411,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 35.3% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,188,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,052,000 after buying an additional 2,137,578 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $37.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.67. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $34.83 and a 12 month high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

