Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stock Position Increased by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 488,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,902,000 after buying an additional 23,226 shares in the last quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. now owns 64,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares during the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 35,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,249,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,356,000 after purchasing an additional 39,272 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF opened at $37.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.37 and its 200-day moving average is $39.67. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $34.83 and a 12-month high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

