Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Bought by Advisory Services & Investments LLC

Advisory Services & Investments LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 474,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,401 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 16.9% of Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Advisory Services & Investments LLC owned 0.28% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $25,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,237.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter.

SCHZ stock opened at $53.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.09. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.39 and a 52 week high of $56.05.

