Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Bought by Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.

Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,573 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 6.5% of Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $5,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 126.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,630,000 after buying an additional 528,154 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 15,236.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 273,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 271,517 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% during the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,828,000 after buying an additional 261,034 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth $23,369,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 97.4% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 379,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,613,000 after buying an additional 187,467 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $108.30 on Tuesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $88.44 and a twelve month high of $113.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.61.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

