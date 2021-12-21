Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stake Boosted by Vista Wealth Management Group LLC

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 29,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 64.3% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $109.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,079. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $88.38 and a one year high of $114.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.42.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

