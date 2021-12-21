Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Stock Position Lifted by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 94.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,234,956 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 599,316 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.23% of SEA worth $394,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in SEA by 809.1% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in SEA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in SEA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in SEA by 120.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 218 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SEA by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 304 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on SEA in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on SEA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.80.

Shares of SE stock opened at $205.68 on Tuesday. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $178.80 and a 1 year high of $372.70. The stock has a market cap of $110.97 billion, a PE ratio of -54.56 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $307.73 and its 200-day moving average is $303.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.60.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). SEA had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a negative return on equity of 55.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

