Seaport Res Ptn Comments on PDC Energy, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PDC Energy in a report released on Wednesday, December 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the energy producer will earn $8.05 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.07. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

PDCE has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.78.

PDCE opened at $45.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.15 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.34 and a 200 day moving average of $46.42. PDC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $17.65 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $704.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.58 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 25.49%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in PDC Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in PDC Energy by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,020 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in PDC Energy by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 106,058 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 32,413 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in PDC Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $477,000. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC grew its position in PDC Energy by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 239,481 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $11,349,000 after purchasing an additional 36,250 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,959 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $167,153.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total transaction of $89,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,402,514. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.07%.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

