SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.11.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SEAS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist boosted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 9,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $571,584.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 7,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $442,323.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,989,634. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,747,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,074,000 after purchasing an additional 33,695 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.3% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,699,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,953,000 after acquiring an additional 149,454 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,798,000 after acquiring an additional 89,423 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 36.9% in the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,678,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,844,000 after acquiring an additional 452,483 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,166,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,524,000 after acquiring an additional 10,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock traded up $3.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.23. 22,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053,063. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.67. SeaWorld Entertainment has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $70.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.68.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $521.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.55 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 284.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 391.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.96) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

