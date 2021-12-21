SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.11.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SEAS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist boosted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.
In other news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 9,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $571,584.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 7,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $442,323.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,989,634. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock traded up $3.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.23. 22,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053,063. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.67. SeaWorld Entertainment has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $70.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.68.
SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $521.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.55 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 284.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 391.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.96) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About SeaWorld Entertainment
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
