Selective Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.90 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 43.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,618 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,487 shares during the period. Apple comprises 2.6% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its stake in Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 21.3% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 43.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.19.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $169.75 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $116.21 and a one year high of $182.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

