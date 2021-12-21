Serco Group plc (OTCMKTS:SECCF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Serco Group plc (OTCMKTS:SECCF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the November 15th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 106.5 days.
OTCMKTS SECCF remained flat at $$1.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.85. Serco Group has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $2.06.
About Serco Group
Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?
Receive News & Ratings for Serco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.