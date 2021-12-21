Serco Group plc (OTCMKTS:SECCF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Serco Group plc (OTCMKTS:SECCF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the November 15th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 106.5 days.

OTCMKTS SECCF remained flat at $$1.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.85. Serco Group has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $2.06.

About Serco Group

Serco Group Plc engages in the provision of business process outsourcing, consulting, and technology services. It offers advisory, design, and delivery expertise in the areas of operations strategy, transformation, program delivery, outsourcing, people performance and selection, and change management and research.

