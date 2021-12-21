Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) traded down 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.25 and last traded at $13.25. 529 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 3,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.50.

The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.02 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.89.

Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The conglomerate reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter. Servotronics had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $10.92 million for the quarter.

Servotronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of components, systems and sub-systems. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technology Group and Consumer Products Group. The Advanced Technology Group segment is the design, manufacture and marketing of servo-control components such as torque motors, control valves, actuators, and others.

