Seven Arts Entertainment (OTCMKTS:SAPX) versus Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) Critical Contrast

Seven Arts Entertainment (OTCMKTS:SAPX) and Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Seven Arts Entertainment alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Seven Arts Entertainment and Genius Brands International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seven Arts Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A Genius Brands International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Genius Brands International has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 334.78%. Given Genius Brands International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Genius Brands International is more favorable than Seven Arts Entertainment.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Seven Arts Entertainment and Genius Brands International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seven Arts Entertainment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Genius Brands International $2.48 million 139.56 -$401.67 million N/A N/A

Seven Arts Entertainment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Genius Brands International.

Profitability

This table compares Seven Arts Entertainment and Genius Brands International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seven Arts Entertainment N/A N/A N/A Genius Brands International -1,570.27% -65.23% -56.34%

Risk & Volatility

Seven Arts Entertainment has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genius Brands International has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.4% of Genius Brands International shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.7% of Seven Arts Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Genius Brands International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Genius Brands International beats Seven Arts Entertainment on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Seven Arts Entertainment Company Profile

Seven Arts Entertainment, Inc. operates as a motion picture production and distribution company, which engages in the development, acquisition, financing, production and licensing of theatrical motion pictures for exhibition in domestic and foreign theatrical markets. The company also produces motion pictures for worldwide release in other forms of media, including home video and pay and free television. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Genius Brands International Company Profile

Genius Brands International, Inc. is a content and brand management company, which engages in developing, producing, marketing, and licensing branded children’s entertainment properties and consumer products for media distribution and retail channels. The firm acts as a licensing agent for certain brands, such as Llama Llama, Psycho Bunny, From Frank, and Celessence Technologies. The company was founded by Balaban Howard Alan on January 2, 2006 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Seven Arts Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Arts Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.