Sfmg LLC Invests $246,000 in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 12,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,079,000 after buying an additional 30,034 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $393,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $439,000.

MGC stock opened at $161.91 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $130.00 and a 12 month high of $168.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.36.

