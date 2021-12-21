Sfmg LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Sfmg LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 11,055 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 52,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,054,000 after acquiring an additional 19,316 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 65,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after acquiring an additional 8,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 106,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,425,000 after acquiring an additional 58,150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $164.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.56. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $136.02 and a one year high of $171.13.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

