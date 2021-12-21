Sfmg LLC Purchases 115 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Sfmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Amundi purchased a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter worth approximately $836,581,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 9.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,619,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,098 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth $115,630,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth $127,025,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,120,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $630,085,000 after acquiring an additional 418,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock opened at $385.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $243.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.14. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $241.73 and a 1 year high of $413.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $362.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $333.30.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.37%.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.11.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

