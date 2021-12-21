Sfmg LLC Sells 4,512 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Sfmg LLC decreased its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 29.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,881 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 4,512 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the third quarter valued at about $669,000. Pantheon Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 48.2% in the third quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 11,240 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.8% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,303 shares of the airline’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 8.5% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 3,203 shares of the airline’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 91.8% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,628 shares of the airline’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $529,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LUV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.78.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $39.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.75 and its 200 day moving average is $50.12. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $38.66 and a 52 week high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.99) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

