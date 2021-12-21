SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 461,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,943 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $22,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. 8.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNY opened at $48.97 on Tuesday. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $45.17 and a 52 week high of $54.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $123.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.50 and a 200-day moving average of $50.55.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

SNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. HSBC upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink upgraded Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

