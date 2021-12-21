SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) by 26.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,435 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Fiverr International were worth $12,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 18.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 16.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 15.2% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 47.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

FVRR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $170.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fiverr International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.09.

Shares of FVRR opened at $113.68 on Tuesday. Fiverr International Ltd. has a 1 year low of $108.19 and a 1 year high of $336.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.13.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.46. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 19.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FVRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.